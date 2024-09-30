Kris Kristofferson, country singer, songwriter and actor, dies at 88

"Not many cats I knew bailed out like I did," Kristofferson said, talking about this tumultuous period, during which he and his wife divorced, for a 1970 feature in The Times Magazine. "When I made the break I didn't realize how much I was shocking the folks, because I always thought they knew I was going to be a writer. But I think they thought a writer was a guy in tweeds with a pipe. And I quit and didn't hear from 'em for a while.