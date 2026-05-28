<p>Actress Sanskruti Jayana, who made her big showbiz debut with the grand scale mythology <em>Krishnavataram</em>, paid a visit to Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s Ashram in Rishikesh.</p><p>The diva who impressed the audience with her portrayal of Satyabhama also participated in the sacred Ganga Aarti rituals. Sanskruti was accompanied by Siddharth Gupta, the actor played the titular role of Krishna in the mythological epic.</p>.<p>Extending a warm welcome to actors Sanskruti Jayana and Siddharth Gupta at the spiritual gathering, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said.<br>“Wonderful to welcome Sanskruti Jayana @sans09 and Siddharth Gupta @siddharthhgupta to our sacred Ganga Aarti at @parmarthniketan.”<br>Swami Chidanand Saraswati also spoke about Sanskruti’s journey and her deep sense of dedication, recalling her childhood visit to the ashram with warmth and affection.</p><p>He said: “Sanskruti had come here when she was very young. Back then, she was like a little doll, and today too, she carries that same grace in her journey as an actor. She was just sharing how it took five years, from the time she was studying in England, to truly understand that whatever one learns should ultimately be dedicated to God."</p>.‘Krishnavataram’ special screening: Stars shine bright celebrating Krishna’s legend.<p>"Such characters and stories are meant to inspire people, to give meaning and direction to life, and that is the real truth. For Krishna, nothing else is needed except complete surrender. We have not learned through laughter alone, nor only through tears; whatever little we have learned, we have learned by belonging wholeheartedly to Him. And when one truly surrenders to the Divine, life becomes blessed.”</p><p>The actors are basking in immense praise for their performances in <em>Krishnavataram</em>, which hit theaters on May 7.</p>.'Krishnavataram’: Cinematic tribute to Lord Krishna set for grand release in May 2026.<p>Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Creativeland Studios Entertainment’s Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. Envisioned as the first chapter of an ambitious three-part cinematic franchise, the film is currently running successfully in theatres.</p><p><em>Krishnavataram – Part 1: The Heart</em> (<em>Hridayam</em>), The first installment of the epic trilogy, has accumulated around Rs 27.40 crore at the domestic box office following its theatrical release in May 2026.</p>