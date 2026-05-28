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'Krishnavataram' actress Sanskruti Jayana participates in divine Ganga aarti at Rishikesh; Check out photos

The actors are basking in immense praise for their performances in Krishnavataram, which hit theaters on May 7.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@pujyaswamiji</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@pujyaswamiji

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Published 28 May 2026, 13:11 IST
Entertainment NewsGanga AartiRishikeshTrendingFilmyzilla

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