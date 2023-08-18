Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer 'Do Patti' goes on the floor

Bollywood star Kajol and Kriti Sanon, who worked together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale are reuniting after eight years for a new project. The duo will be seen together in Do Patti, which will be released on Netflix.

The shoot of the much-anticipated project commenced on August 18 in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared few pictures from the sets and wrote:

"✌️🦋

DO PATTI begins…!

This 🦋 is ready to flyyyyyy!

Need all your love and blessings!" (sic)