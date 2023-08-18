Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer 'Do Patti' goes on the floor

Bollywood star Kajol and Kriti Sanon, who worked together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale are reuniting after eight years for a new project. The duo will be seen together in Do Patti, which will be released on Netflix.
The shoot of the much-anticipated project commenced on August 18 in Mumbai.
Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared few pictures from the sets and wrote:
"✌️🦋
DO PATTI begins…!
This 🦋 is ready to flyyyyyy!
Need all your love and blessings!" (sic)
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti marks the maiden production for Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.
The film is set to take the audience on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, the official description read.