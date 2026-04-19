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Kriti Sanon reunites with Varun Dhawan for post-credit dance number in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Reports suggest that Kriti Sanon will be performing a groovy dance sequel with Varun Dhawan in the film’s post credit scene.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 04:39 IST
Entertainment NewsKriti SanonBollywood filmVarun DhawanTrending

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