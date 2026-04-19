<p>The first look teaser of David Dhawan's <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur was released just a few days ago and the anticipation regarding the film is already building up.</p><p>Now, new reports suggest that Varun's <em>Bhediya</em> co-star Kriti Sanon might be joining him for a cameo in the romantic comedy.</p><p>If reports are to be believed Sanon will be performing a groovy dance sequel with Varun in the film’s post credit scene.<strong> </strong>The post-credit scene also features Maniesh Paul.</p><p>A report by Mid Day states that Varun and Kriti have recently shot a high-energy dance number at Eve, a restaurant in Santacruz, Mumbai, on April 16.</p><p>The dance number is described as a classic party number with fast and groovy beats. A packed dance floor and neon-lit visuals also add to the song's overall party vibes.</p>.‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ teaser: Varun Dhawan romances Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde in this chaotic rom-com.<p>"It was meant to be a fun comedy track that captures the film’s spirit. The scene also has Maniesh Paul. Getting Kriti on board was an inspired choice, given her crackling screen presence with Varun in Dilwale [2015] and Bhediya [2022]," an insider told the outlet.</p><p>The source further added, "Director David Dhawan wanted it to feel like a celebration, not just for the characters, but also for the audience walking out of the theatre."</p><p>The romantic comedy marks Varun's fourth project with his father David Dhawan after <em>Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2</em>, and <em>Coolie No.1</em>.</p><p>The film which was earlier scheduled to release on June 12 will now hit the theatres on May 22.</p>