<p>Actor Kriti Sanon has ditched her luxury cars and instead chosen an unconventional way of beating the Mumbai traffic.</p><p>In a short video shared to her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stories/kritisanon/">Instagram stories</a>, Sanon was seen taking a fun bike ride after wrapping her shoot. </p><p>Sanon was wearing a black face mask and a helmet to possibly avoid getting recognised by her fans. </p><p>In the video, she playfully removes her mask and sticks her tongue out before pulling up the mask once again.</p><p>While it is unclear, whether it was a paid ride or a friend was dropping her, Sanon was clearly enjoying the little change.</p><p>She captioned the post with, "My favourite way of ditching the traffic post shoot!", while adding two fun emojis.</p>.<p>Not just her fun tactics, her acting prowess has also wooed her fans. So much so, that had recently won Zee Cine's Best Actress Award for her role in <em>Tere Ishk Mein </em>as Mukti.</p><p>But the win soon stirred up controversy as Yami Gautam, who was also nominated for the same category, liked a reel shading Sanon's Zee Cine Awards win.</p><p>Soon after the controversy picked up, Gautam took to her Instagram and cleared the air, saying it was not done "consciously".</p>.<p>However, Sanon had kept mum about the controversy.</p><p>Recently, she was also seen attending Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception in Hyderabad, photos from which she had shared on her Instagram account.</p><p>In other news, Kriti will be next seen in <em>Cocktail 2 </em>alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The film will be directed by Homi Adajania.</p><p>She will also reportedly be seen in<strong> </strong><em>Bhediya 2 </em>opposite Varun Dhawan, <em>No Entry 2</em>, and the Kannada film <em>Kannappa</em>. </p>