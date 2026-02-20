<p>Actress Kritika Kamra is all set to marry television presenter and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur in an intimate ceremony on March 11, 2026. The couple will formalize their relationship in an intimate signing ceremony organised at Gaurav’s Mumbai residence.</p><p>The couple will seal their relationship in the presence of their immediate family members, followed by a party for their close family and friends.</p><p>On March 12, Kritika and Gaurav will host a gala reception. The wedding festivities will be a celebration built on quiet grace and classic charm. Not picking the conventional larger-than-life wedding, the couple has preferred an approach that is deeply personal and much more about the heart of their story. The reception will see popular names from both the cricketing and film fraternities.</p>.<p>A source close to the couple shares, “Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The 12th party is being planned with a grand thought in Mumbai that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings.”</p><p>Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who have been keeping their personal lives away from the limelight, recently opened up about their relationship and shared pictures of themselves on vacations, on breakfast dates and more.</p>