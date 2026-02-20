Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kritika Kamra to marry Gaurav Kapur in a private ceremony on March 11

The couple will seal their relationship in the presence of their immediate family members, followed by a party for their close family and friends on March 11.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 08:53 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us