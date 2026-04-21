<p>Director David Dhawan has finally broken his silence on the raging controversy regarding the use of AI-generated babies in the teaser of his upcoming rom-com <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> featuring Varun Dhawan.</p><p>David, who is reuniting with his son Varun after about four years, clarified that it was simply a creative choice and a marketing gimmick.</p><p>In a video interview with ANI, David stressed on the fact that the AI-generated babies were only made for the teaser.</p><p>"It is just a tease. Teaser ka matlab kya hai? Kuch alag karne ke liye banake dekha humne," David said. (What does a teaser mean? We wanted to create something different, hence tried this)</p><p>He emphasised and clarified that the scene won't appear in film.</p><p>The clarification comes days after the teaser was released and was being criticised for using AI.</p><p>Soon after the release of the trailer, David faced severe social media backlash as people started calling him out for making the AI-generated babies take most of the screen time. </p>.<p>Not only this, but David dropped another bombshell possibly hinting towards his retirement. </p><p>"I don't think I should do more. This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father," Dhawan said while indirectly hinting at his health concerns.</p>.Kriti Sanon reunites with Varun Dhawan for post-credit dance number in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' .<p>Meanwhile, <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai </em>marks a fourth collaboration between the father-son duo after <em>Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 </em>and<em> Coolie No.1.</em></p><p>Along with Varun, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur as Baani and Pooja Hegde as Preet. Other members of the cast include Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar and Kubbra Sait.</p><p>The film is all set to release in theatres on May 22.</p>