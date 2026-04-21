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'Kuch alag karne ke liye banake dekha humne': David Dhawan breaks silence on AI babies in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' teaser row

David, who is reuniting with his son Varun after about four years, clarified that it was simply a creative choice and a marketing tactic.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:45 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmVarun DhawanNew filmTrending NowFilmyzilla

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