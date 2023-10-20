Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Let’s talk toxicity

If you were to imagine a remake of the movie 25 years down the line, you would expect a progressive storyline that celebrates genuine friendships, personal growth, and love that transcends societal expectations. The story would revolve around the authentic friendship between Rahul and Anjali, who meet in college. Anjali encourages Rahul to embrace his emotional side and provides unwavering support during his wife Tina’s pregnancy and after her tragic death. When Rahul’s daughter is born, they raise her together as co-parents. The film would celebrate the strength of their friendship and explore the beautiful bond they share, free from superficial standards, stalking, or gender stereotypes. At least then, Rahul’s eight-year-old daughter won’t be tasked with the responsibility of fixing her father’s love life. A scene straight out of a modern utopia.