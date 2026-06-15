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'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide

Television actor Sanchita Ugale allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, June 14. She was just 22.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsSuicideDeathObituaryActorTrending NowFilmyzilla

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