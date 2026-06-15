'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide

<p>Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in <em>Kumkum Bhagya </em>and <em>Wagle Ki Duniya, </em>has died by suicide on Sunday (June 14), as per reports. She was just 22 years old.</p><p>Ugale allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the Nallasopara area around 7 pm Sunday when she was alone at her home, an official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>"A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The actor's father told the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for Sanchita's death, the official said.</p>.Watch | Rashmika Mandanna fixes Vijay Deverakonda's moustache, wipes away his sweat; fans call them 'best couple'.<p>The police have sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. </p><p>A case of accidental death has been registered. </p><p>Police said that they have launched a probe to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step.</p><p>Sanchita played the role of Diya Tandon in Zee TV's popular daily soap <em>Kumkum Bhagya</em>.</p><p>She was also seen in films like <em>Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge</em>, where she played Sukoon; and <em>Chhaava</em>, where she played Tarabai.</p><p>Sanchita, who has more than 1.39 lakh followers on Instagram, was active on social media.</p><p>Her last Instagram Story, which was shared on Sunday, hours before her death, was a video in which she was cheerfully lip-syncing to a song. In the video, Sanchita didn't show any signs of sadness or distress.</p><p>Her sudden and untimely death has sent shockwaves across the industry and both celebrities and fans are mourning her sad demise.</p><p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>