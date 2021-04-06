Kunal Kamra, family test positive for Covid-19

Popular stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Tuesday said he and his family have tested positive for Covid-19.

While the comedian is home quarantined, his parents have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Also Read | India sees highest-ever rise in single-day Covid-19 cases

Kamra, 32, said he has informed those he came in contact with recently about his Covid diagnosis.

"My parents are COVID positive and they're in a hospital near by. I'm COVID positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with.

"Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

My parents are Covid positive & they’re in a hospital near by. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 6, 2021

A day after recording more than 11,000 Covid-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 Covid cases, taking the tally to 4,62,302.