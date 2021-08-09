'Kuruthi': Will Prithviraj's upcoming movie live up to expectations?

Actor Prithviraj's upcoming movie Kuruthi is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11 much to the delight of his fans. The film has created a fair deal of buzz on social media, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction. So, does Kuruthi have the potential to emerge as a 'digital blockbuster'? Here's our SWOT analysis.

Strength: Strong cast

Prithviraj is a sincere performer who has emerged as a superstar with his work in films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Memories, and the critically-acclaimed Ennu Ninte Moideen. Moreover, he enjoys a strong fan following across industries. His association with the film should help it open on a good note. The supporting cast includes noted performers such as Murali Gopy, Choked star Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko

Weakness: Helmed by a newcomer

The film has been directed by newcomer Manu Warrier and marks his Mollywood debut. The filmmaker had previously wielded the microphone for the Hindi movie Coffee Bloom, which received acclaim. It, however, remains to be seen whether he's able to do justice to Prithvi's reel image. Moreover, the trailer indicates that the film may appeal more to those familiar with the socio-political backdrop of Kerala.

Opportunity: Mollywood's time is 'now'

The Malayalam film industry has emerged as a force to be reckoned with due to the OTT revolution with films such as Nayattu, CU Soon and Malik receiving wide patronage. Kuruthi too is likely to benefit from a digital-only premiere as it will help it reach a global audience.



Threat: Tough competition



The language barrier has become a thing of the past in the age of OTT as most content is released with English subtitles. As such, Kururthi is likely to face competition from the Bollywood biggie Shershaah, which will premiere on the same platform the next day. Nayanthara's Tamil movie Netrikann and the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj too are likely to give Kuruthi a run for its money.