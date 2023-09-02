'Kushi' fails to surprise

It is only when the families get involved that the movie picks up pace. It is interesting how the marriage of Viplav and Aradhya becomes a tool for their fathers—ideological rivals— to seek revenge. While Viplav’s father is a staunch atheist, Aradhya’s father is a popular Hindu guru. The dynamics between them seems far more interesting than the love story of Viplav and Aradhya. Viplav’s character is confusing because of the inconsistency in writing. Despite having only a few dialogues, Samantha shines on the screen.