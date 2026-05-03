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KVN Productions' 'Balan The Boy’ to be showcased at the Cannes Film Festival

The makers have officially announced a special screening at the prestigious Marché Du Film during the Cannes Film Festival on May 14th.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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