<p>Bengaluru’s own KVN Productions, in partnership with Thespian Films, is taking its latest project, <em>Balan The Boy</em>, to the world stage. The makers have officially announced a special screening at the prestigious Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival on May 14th.</p><p>The movie is already generating massive excitement, thanks in large part to the powerhouse collaboration behind it: director Chidambaram (the visionary behind <em>Manjummel Boys</em>) and writer Jithu Madhavan (the creative force behind <em>Aavesham</em>).</p>.KVN Productions’ 'Toxic' postponed again: Release date for Yash's film pushed further.<p>Making the most of the momentum, the makers are prepping to introduce their dream project to the global film community. The film is set to premiere at the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival on 14th May.</p><p>Talking about the film being showcased at Cannes, filmmaker Chidambaram said, "Balan The Boy is a film about what we carry without knowing… the weight of where we come from, and the hunger to find where we belong. I made this film for the person who has felt both of those things deeply and never found the words for them. Cannes has always been a home for cinema that trusts its audience with exactly that kind of truth, and Balan The Boy trusts its audience completely. To feel before they understand. And to carry something home long after it is over."</p>.Sharing leaked 'Jana Nayagan' clips could lead to lawsuit, KVN Productions issues stern warning.<p>Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions shared, "Balan The Boy is not just a film, it is a statement. The kind that reminds you exactly why you got into this industry in the first place. Malayalam cinema is making work the world cannot afford to ignore, and we are at Cannes because we believe, with everything we have, that Balan The Boy belongs at the centre of that conversation."</p><p><em>Balan the Boy</em> is a universal story that will move audiences across all ages, everywhere in the world. And that, for me, is the most beautiful thing a film can be."</p>.<p>Backed by a compelling story and a strong creative vision, <em>Balan The Boy</em> promises a journey that explores themes of identity, survival and the enduring bond between a mother and her child. </p><p>Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, <em>Balan The Boy</em> is directed by Chidambaram and is written by Jithu Madhavan.</p>