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KVN Productions’ 'Toxic' postponed again: Release date for Yash's film pushed further

The strong interest from global distributors has prompted the makers to shift toward a massive international release.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:54 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:54 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingActor YashKFIkvn productions

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