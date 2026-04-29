<p>The buzz surrounding KVN Productions' highly anticipated project, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em>, starring Yash, has been confirmed. The film's release is officially delayed. Originally slated for June 4, 2026, KVN and Monster Mind Creations announced today that the release has now been rescheduled. After March, now the June date is also off the table; the producers have said that a new global release date will be shared in the near future.</p><p>Following a standout performance at CinemaCon, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> is going even bigger. The strong interest from global distributors has prompted the makers to shift toward a massive international release. By rescheduling now, KVN and Monster Mind Creations are making sure that the movie is loaded with all the necessary components that meet this newfound global demand.</p>.KVN Productions' 'Toxic' to miss June 4 release date: Will Yash’s film be postponed again?.<p>With the film now complete, the makers are currently focused on locking global distribution and forging key international partnerships to ensure <em>Toxic</em> reaches audiences across markets at the scale it demands. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.</p><p>In their statement, KVN Productions and Yash said, 'There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.</p>.'It's going to be a visual treat': Yash promises a mind-blowing cinematic experience in ‘Toxic’.<p>Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.</p><p>At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part—for the Indian film industry and for all of us—by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.</p><p>Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate—a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.”</p>.<p>Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> is positioning itself as a truly international venture. Shot natively in English and Kannada, the film will also cater to domestic audiences with high-quality dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.</p>.<p>The project boasts a high-profile pan-Indian cast, bringing together Yash with leading stars like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Sudev Nair. While the original release window has now been shifted, the makers are finalizing a new worldwide release date to accommodate this prestigious scale.</p>