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KVN Productions' 'Toxic' to miss June 4 release date: Will Yash’s film be postponed again?

Eyeing a June 4th launch, the film is reportedly facing a race against time to complete all the formalities before making it to theaters.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:44 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingActor Yashkvn productions

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