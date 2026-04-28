<p>The buzz in the industry is growing louder, Yash’s <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em> is likely to be postponed again. Eyeing a June 4th launch, the film is reportedly facing a race against time to complete all the formalities before making it to theaters. While the makers haven't officially moved the release date yet, rumours are swirling that the Kannada cinema’s prestigious project could miss its revised release date, June 4.</p><p>Industry insiders point to two main reasons for the current uncertainty. The movie is yet to lock its OTT rights and it is yet to get certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers are yet to strike a deal and are reportedly eyeing a record-breaking digital deal, and the movie is yet to be CBFC certified, making Toxic's June 4th release date look fluid.</p>.'It's going to be a visual treat': Yash promises a mind-blowing cinematic experience in ‘Toxic’.<p>A production insider has brushed off the delay rumours, insisting that everything for <em>Toxic</em> is moving forward exactly as scheduled. </p><p>According to the source, the film is in its final stages with finishing touches currently underway. However, the team’s current priority is the April 30th release of <em>KD: The Devil</em>. Once that release is behind them, they’ve promised to provide full official clarity on the roadmap for Yash’s next big outing.</p>.All you need to know about why Yash's 'Toxic': A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' was postponed.<p>While the production house remains hopeful, industry experts are far more sceptical about the June 4th deadline. According to an expert, a second postponement is "all but certain" given the string of tasks that are still pending. </p><p>"The current scenario with pending CBFC certification and OTT deal, along with some patchworks, makes the June release a bit tough. A movie made on such a grand scale needs time and it seems a tough road for the makers to prepare and deliver a film of this scale on such short notice," he added.</p>.<p>Yash’s <em>Toxic</em> was originally scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers made the tough call to postpone due to the West Asia war. Recognizing that the Middle East is a major area of their global box office strategy, KVN Productions chose to postpone the release to June 4 to ensure a safe and record-breaking international premiere.</p>