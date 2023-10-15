Kylie Jenner loses around 1 million Instagram followers over post supporting Israel

Reality TV celebrity Kylie Jenner, who has been drawing the netizens’ ire for posting a message favouring Israel, reportedly lost a huge chunk of her followers, almost a million, on Instagram. Jenner, who tops the list as one of Instagram’s most-followed users, had posted a story on Saturday voicing support for Israel following the attack by Hamas.
The number of people following Kylie on Instagram seems to have dropped drastically from 400 million to 399 million as of Tuesday.
The 26-year-old had posted a photograph of Israel's flag with the caption - “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!”
After facing severe backlash through hateful comments, she was forced to remove the story shortly after posting. She was also severely criticised by several others for deleting the story.
Clearing her stand over the matter, she posted another story on Instagram following this, "My call to action today, something we can all do, is simply to reach out to your friends, colleagues, and those in your community who are hurting. No matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them. I also ask that, during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn't speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with times of crisis in the way that they feel most comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly."
Several users have also been posting pro-Palestine comments and Palestine flags on Kylie's recent posts.