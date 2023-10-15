Kylie Jenner loses around 1 million Instagram followers over post supporting Israel

Reality TV celebrity Kylie Jenner, who has been drawing the netizens’ ire for posting a message favouring Israel, reportedly lost a huge chunk of her followers, almost a million, on Instagram. Jenner, who tops the list as one of Instagram’s most-followed users, had posted a story on Saturday voicing support for Israel following the attack by Hamas.

The number of people following Kylie on Instagram seems to have dropped drastically from 400 million to 399 million as of Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had posted a photograph of Israel's flag with the caption - “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!”