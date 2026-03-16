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Kylie Jenner repeats silver Schiaparelli gown for Oscars 2026, this time in red

The reality star has repeated her silver keyhole Schiaparelli dress in red for Oscars 2026 red carpet.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:05 IST
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Kylie Jenner in red Schiaparelli dress.

Kylie Jenner in red Schiaparelli dress.

Credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

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Published 16 March 2026, 10:05 IST
PhotosOscarsAcademy AwardsKylie Jenner

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