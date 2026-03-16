<p>Kylie Jenner has found her love in a keyhole dress.</p><p>The reality star has rewore her keyhole dress at the Academy Awards 2026 red carpet that she had initially wore in 2023 Schiaparelli show. She attended the ceremony in support of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. </p><p>The sequin dress featured a dramatic halter neckline, a signature keyhole cutout and a body-hugging silhouette, which has been on Jenner's favourite list for quite some time now.</p>.<p>The youngest of the Jenner clan paired the dress with a statement diamond necklace, earrings and a visibly huge diamond ring.</p><p>In a <em>Life in Looks</em> video recorded for Vogue four months ago, Jenner gave a special mention to the silver Schiaparelli keyhole dress. She said, "Any time I'm trying to figure out what to wear to an event, I'm like, ‘Should I just wear the keyhole dress again?' I think I need another moment in this dress, or maybe another colour. Daniel, call me.”</p>.Travis Scott Shocks Fans with Ozempic Diss Track Aimed at Kylie Jenner.<p>It seems that Daniel Roseberry, who is the creative director of Schiaparelli, did listen to Jenner and gave her what she asked: the same dress in a different colour for her Oscars red carpet outing.</p><p>The beauty mogul shared the same video on her Instagram stories just before the red carpet event implying why she has chosen to repeat the dress, but this time in a new and bolder colour.</p><p>In other news, while Timothée walked the red carpet alone, he was later joined by Jenner inside the venue and the two were seen holding hands.</p><p>He was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Marty Mauser in <em>Marty Supreme, </em>but<em> </em>he ultimately lost the award to Michael B Jordan for <em>Sinners.</em></p>