Kyunki Kannada feels like family: Sunny Moza

Actor Sunny Moza was in Bengaluru last week for the release of his first Kannada film ‘Babru’, directed by Sujay Ramaiah.

Ask him about ‘Babru’ and he says, “All the people that I met here were praising the film. Interestingly, those who have watched the film are comparing me to Virat Kohli. It’s a huge compliment as he is a good looking guy and successful. I have no complaints!”

Sunny has worked in Hindi TV serials like ‘Bhabhi’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. He has acted, produced and directed Hindi films, hosted reality shows, anchored radio shows, and done standup comedy.

‘Babru’ is the first Hollywood-Kannada film, shot entirely in USA. It traces a road trip of two strangers across America. Sunny plays a Spanish don in the film.

On Sandalwood, he says, “After coming here, I found good things about the Kannada film industry. Bollywood is different because it is much bigger, I don’t know the details but maybe it has many camps. But here, people support each other — like the day my movie was released, a couple of other Kannada movies were also releasing. Those filmmakers where praising our film,” he says.

“They work like a family here, which is the best part. In fact, people in Bengaluru are all down to earth and helpful.”

The actor wants to do more Kannada films and he has started to learn the language.