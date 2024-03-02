'Laapata Ladies': Quirky tale rooted in reality

As I write this I am reminded of a shot from Sreemoyee Singh’s documentary on Iranian cinema, poetry and politics, ‘And, Towards Happy Alleys’. In it, a young boy asks the presenter why her head is not fully covered. This further reminded me of my mother who was once questioned for not wearing a dupatta. The universal issue of patriarchy has been explored in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ with an eccentric narrative of brides getting swapped. But Kiran Rao doesn’t indulge in feminist sloganeering and monologues. She takes us on a comical journey towards empowerment.