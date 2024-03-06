'Laapataa Ladies' celebrates International Women’s Day with reduced movie ticket prices

This gesture not only encourages more cinema lovers to indulge in entertainment but also symbolises their contribution to society.

This unique initiative to reduce ticket prices to ₹100 across theaters nationwide on Women’s Day reflects Aamir Khan Productions' commitment to making quality cinema accessible to a wider audience.

The screenplay and dialogue, crafted by Sneha Desai, coupled with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma, contribute to the film's charm. As viewers continue to pour in their appreciation for the film, the reduced ticket prices aim for more cinema lovers to experience the magic of Laapataa Ladies on the big screen.

Ever since the release of the film the movie has struck a chord with the audience and continues to attract audiences to the theatres. The film promises an engaging narrative based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in key roles along with Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, and Ravi Kishan.