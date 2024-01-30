Laapataa Ladies trailer out: Kiran Rao casts villagers from Sehore for the film

The idea behind skipping the set and constructed world was the director Kiran Rao's choice to shoot the film in real-life locations with real audiences of the village to keep the film relevant to its theme and subject. This will also give the general audience a real experience.

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies opened to a roaring response and cinema lovers are eager to see the comedy-drama film from the Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan Productions on the big screens on 1st March 2024. Moreover, the film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.