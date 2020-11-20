Lady Gaga in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

Singer-actor Lady Gaga is in negotiations to board the cast of Brad Pitt-starrer "Bullet Train".

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga is eyeing a role in the movie which also feature Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka.

However, a deal has not yet been signed, a source told the outlet.

The film, based on author Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel "Maria Beetle", will be directed by David Leitch of "John Wick" and "Deadpool 2" fame.

Isaka's book, which was published in 2010, centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

Zak Olkewicz has penned the script.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

Gaga most recently dropped her sixth studio album "Chromatica" in May this year. She won an Oscar for best original song in 2019 for her movie "A Star Is Born"