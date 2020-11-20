Lady Gaga in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

Lady Gaga in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

However, a deal has not yet been signed, a source said

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 20 2020, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 21:19 ist
Singer-actor Lady Gaga. Credit: AFP Photo

Singer-actor Lady Gaga is in negotiations to board the cast of Brad Pitt-starrer "Bullet Train".

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga is eyeing a role in the movie which also feature Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka.

However, a deal has not yet been signed, a source told the outlet.

The film, based on author Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel "Maria Beetle", will be directed by David Leitch of "John Wick" and "Deadpool 2" fame.

Isaka's book, which was published in 2010, centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

Zak Olkewicz has penned the script.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

Gaga most recently dropped her sixth studio album "Chromatica" in May this year. She won an Oscar for best original song in 2019 for her movie "A Star Is Born"

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Entertainment
Brad Pitt
United States
Hollywood

What's Brewing

Lie and pizza shop: Why Aus officials reversed lockdown

Lie and pizza shop: Why Aus officials reversed lockdown

Santa? Is that you behind that mask?

Santa? Is that you behind that mask?

India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle

India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle

America’s biggest oil storage hub filling to brim again

America’s biggest oil storage hub filling to brim again

Why we must regulate dubbed content on Kannada TV

Why we must regulate dubbed content on Kannada TV

2020 US Election: What you need to know right now

2020 US Election: What you need to know right now

More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown

More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown

 