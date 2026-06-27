‘Lagaan’: 25 years later

<p>I remember standing at the ticket counter of Bhopal Talkies, a single-screen theatre, on a hot sunny day, for a <br>3 pm show. The news was all over. ‘Lagaan’ was already a sensation. All the theatres and the two new multiplexes in Bhopal were full. We somehow managed balcony seats and popcorn in plastic packets. The theatre soon went dark.</p>.<p>Then came the opening: a sophisticated saxophone background score, gleaming shots of royal memorabilia, the anticipation of Aamir, and Bachchan’s stunning voice. And it began. Maai looks at the sky. The first shot, apparently also the first shot shot. Something landed right there. A moment that revealed itself with so much truth, I knew I liked the film already.</p>.<p>‘Lagaan’ offered a novelty that, as an audience, I hadn’t felt in movies, and very rarely have after. We witnessed a world made of dry earth, fragrant, deeply textural, hyperlocal in the way it looked and sounded, unforgiving and harsh. Bit by bit, the distance between the screen and the audience dissolved. The theatre turned into an arena, charged with cheers and tears and slogans of “Ae bhaiya, chhoote lagan!” and “Come on, Kachra!”. United, we cheered for Bhuvan’s eleven. All of 14, back in 2001, I surrendered to one of the most remarkable collective experiences of my life.</p>.<p>Twenty-five years later, I revisited it searching for the same feeling.</p>.<p>This time, Bhuvan felt less a character than an ideal. Of the earth, the karta dharta (sole doer), the bringer of peace, the man who takes upon himself the burden of imagining a better future and lifting the weight of threefold lagaan. Faced with a village conditioned by oppression and scarcity, he absorbs everyone’s anger and resentment without ever being fundamentally altered by it.</p>.<p>The film cannot allow him contradiction because he functions as a moral container into which everyone else’s complexity is put in. This irked me.</p>.<p>An opportunity to explore moral ambiguity is resolved too quickly. Bhuvan smooths it over in an almost street theatre-like fashion, or a motivational song written by the brilliant Javed Akhtar and the divine renditions of A R Rahman. Bhuvan’s leaps of faith are often rewarded through the feminine. Elizabeth’s undying support could barely exist outside the realm of hero worship, while Gauri was his Parvati, Radha and Rukmini. Maai, in reminding Bhuvan that his father was like him too, reinforced dharma. All the women had one job: to make him feel like an ideal man.</p>.<p>Despite the little room they get within the bounds of stereotyping, Goli, Bhoora, Arjan, Ismail and Vedji leave an impression. Whenever a window opens, they seize it completely. Their rootedness comes not from the writing but from the actors themselves. You can feel years of theatre in their bodies.</p>.<p>But Kachra. Oh, why, I thought at first. But then I thought: ‘Lagaan’, being a popcorn masala piece, uses alternative history as a device to evoke the cruelty of the Raj and eventually subverts empathy to deepen nationalism. In that subversion, what are class and caste? Collateral. </p>.<p>The appropriation of Kachra still doesn’t feel right. His suffering, his disability and his caste are gathered into the emotional project of inclusion, but that inclusion ultimately serves the larger triumph. Is Kachra embraced for who he is, or for what he enables?</p>.<p>Lakha, in a beautiful way, wiggles his way into the future. He explores some depth of desire as a response to class oppression. He seemed most relatable, and his transformation is remarkable.</p>.<p>Among all the discourse around ‘Lagaan’, the making of the film shown beautifully in the documentary ‘Chale Chalo’ is the most fascinating. It is filled with human moments where everyone, especially director Ashutosh Gowarikar, is put under the microscope time and again. His constant back and forth with the producers over budgets for a film that was anything but a template is inspiring. Despite Aamir Khan yet again stepping in as Ashu’s hero in his journey, I somehow saw the pains the team went through. It is a stunning display of grit, teamwork, discipline and faith.</p>.<p>It is A R Rahman’s music that does it entirely. In a recent interview celebrating twenty-five years of the film, Rahman said two things that stayed with me. One, that while building a song, repetition of a rhythm bores him and sends him in myriad, unknown directions, giving the song a certain novelty. The second, he spoke of a candle that he lights while waiting for a tune to come to him. A divine intervention indeed.</p>.<p>Perhaps that is why the music continues to surprise me even when the screenplay no longer does.</p>.<p>There is little disagreement that ‘Lagaan’ is among the defining works of Indian popular cinema. My interest here is not in contesting its craft, but in understanding the emotional architecture that made it so enduring and what it asks us to overlook in return.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a filmmaker based in Bhopal and Mumbai)</em></p>