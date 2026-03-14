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‘Lagaan’ not inspired by ‘Naya Daur’, it is more like Asterix comics: Director Ashutosh Gowariker

The film, which completes 25 years in June this year, was screened on the first day of the 2026 edition of the festival.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 08:30 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanLagaanAshutosh GowarikerFilmyzilla

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