'Lal Salaam' movie review: Rajini saving grace in middling sports drama

Taking a ‘blink and you miss’ reference to the 1993 Bombay riots, Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s third directorial venture has a bit of all things the country is largely invested in — politics, religion, cricket, poverty, business tycoons, goons and godmen. Still, Aishwarya fumbles in bringing this cricket rivalry-turned-Hindu-Muslim unrest story together. The timeline in the narration is all over the place. In an attempt to include everything, nothing seems exclusive.

Another concern is the moniker. While cricket is the central theme, can two prolonged match sequences, two cricketing protagonists (Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth), and a cameo by Kapil Dev suffice for a film to be dubbed as a sports drama?

If Ananthika Sanilkumar’s role as Vishnu’s love interest is shorter than a tailender’s ‘0 runs for 1 ball’ stay at the crease, their ‘I love you, you love me’ duet looks like the unwanted pitch intruder. The other supporting actors - Senthil, K S Ravikumar and Vivek Prasanna - are impressive. The portrayal of Hindus praying in a dargah or Muslims celebrating the village deity ‘Maari Muthu’ is nuanced and sensitive. Now, the most important bit. The Thalaivar! Amid the chaos, Rajinikanth is the saviour as Moideen Bhai - both in and of the film.

Watching the 2 hours 32 minute movie might feel like a drag but Ranjan, a die-hard Rajini fan, came out of the theatre saying: “I didn’t like it. But I didn’t mind it.” That, perhaps, is the final verdict.