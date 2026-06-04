Lalit Modi confirms biopic in works; reveals 'Ranveer Singh came to London' expressing interest

<p>Renowned for his electrifying performances and knack for compelling storytelling, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> had his eyes set on the biopic of former IPL commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalit-modi">Lalit Modi</a>. This development was recently confirmed by the ex-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL </a>boss himself in an interview with ANI.</p><p>The two even had a meeting in London a couple of years ago, where Ranveer expressed a strong interest in playing Lalit Modi on the big screen in the upcoming biographical drama. While Modi said that Ranveer had previously shown strong interest in the role, the lead actor for the project has not yet been officially locked in.</p>.FWICE withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer Singh.<p>When questioned about his ideal casting choice for the lead role, Lalit said, "Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play. But if he has the time, now he's become so big. I didn't know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he comes to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago."</p><p>Lalit Modi is not sure whether Ranveer Singh would still be interested in portraying him, but he continues to admire the actor's work, especially his performance in <em>Dhurandhar</em>. "He (Ranveer) said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn't me asking him. I think he's great. Without doubt, he's amazing. And what he has done with Dhurandhar is amazing. Whether he still wants to play me or not, but two years ago, we sat here, right in this house, right here, and we talked about him playing. But we are now scripting it. It's a lot of work," he added.</p>.Ranveer Singh sues FWICE over non-cooperation directive issued against him amid 'Don 3' row.<p>Lalit also said, "There is (a biopic in the works). It's all being scripted right now. I've already sat hundreds of interviews...I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony...But they're just scripting the story now.”</p><p>This comes at a busy time for Ranveer Singh, who recently made headlines over his abrupt exit from <em>Don 3</em>. The sudden departure led to a brief standoff with the FWICE, resulting in a temporary non-cooperation directive against the actor.</p>.'Pralay' team shuts down delay rumours as Ranveer Singh prepares for August shoot.<p>Fortunately, matters have been resolved amicably, with the film body officially withdrawing the notice and clearing the deck for his future projects. </p><p>Fresh off the historic box office success of the <em>Dhurandhar</em> franchise, Ranveer is set to kick off shooting for Pralay (a high-budget zombie entertainer), followed by another highly anticipated collaboration with <em>Dhurandhar</em> director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aditya-dhar">Aditya Dhar</a>. Whether this cleared schedule leaves room for him to take up the Lalit Modi biopic remains a question only time can answer.</p>