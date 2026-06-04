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Lalit Modi confirms biopic in works; reveals 'Ranveer Singh came to London' expressing interest

While Modi said that Ranveer had previously shown strong interest in the role, the lead actor for the project has not yet been officially locked in.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:07 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:07 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghLalit ModiTrendingFilmyzilla

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