Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Lara Dutta, Patralekhaa to star in revenge drama 'Suryast'

The film, directed by Avishek Ghosh, has concluded shooting in a start-to-finish schedule in the UK, the makers said in a statement.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 07:31 IST

Follow Us

Actors Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa have teamed up for a revenge thriller drama, titled Suryast.

The film, directed by Avishek Ghosh, has concluded shooting in a start-to-finish schedule in the UK, the makers said in a statement.

Set in a majestic mansion with sprawling lawns in the UK, Suryast presents a tale of two women who cross paths in an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse, setting it as the perfect revenge drama, the official plotline read.

The movie marks a reunion between Dutta and Ghosh after they worked on romantic drama film Ishq-E-Nadaan earlier this year.

"It has been an incredible experience on one of the most organised sets. I have never had such an intense shoot physically and emotionally and I will not forget playing Avantika in a long time to come. I am glad that I was given this opportunity to explore playing a character like this. It’s been one of the most fulfilling experience," Dutta said.

Patralekhaa, known for Hansal Mehta's CityLights and web series Bose: Dead/Alive, said she enjoyed being part of Suryast.

"My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers would be in for a treat when the film releases," she added.

The film has been written by Sudeep Nigam, and cinematography has been done by Tiyash Sen.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 07:31 IST)
Entertainment NewsIndian Cinema

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT