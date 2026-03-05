<p>Lara Dutta is feeling "nervous" and "stressed out" as she is currently stranded in Dubai with her 13-year-old daughter, Saira Bhupathi, amid the rising tension in the Middle East due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.</p><p>In a video shared in her Instagram, Dutta says she was at a studio when she heard loud booms and saw fighter jets flying overhead. Dutta, who is married to former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, had travelled to Dubai, which has been her home for 3 years, for some brand commitments. </p><p>"We have been in Dubai since the start of this Israel-Iran war. UAE, Dubai, has been my home now for the last three years. I have spent a considerable amount of time here," she said in the video. </p><p>She added, "I was actually shooting on the 28th at a studio in Dubai. We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days. I have my daughter here with me, Mahesh was away for work, he wasn't in Dubai thankfully."</p>.<p>While she describes the situation as "unnerving" and "scary", she said she haven't felt unsafe. "But I just want to say that we are nervous, and it's been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once."</p><p>Dutta ended the video with expressing gratitude toward the UAE government for doing an 'incredible job' in ensuring people's safety.</p><p>"I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person, I won't speak for anybody else, we felt truly looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from. We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as a resident, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. I’m amazed. Even my gardener has been showing up every day, mowing the lawn and watering the plants," she concluded.</p>. Aging has liberated me as an actor, people now look beyond glamour: Lara Dutta.<p>Dutta is not the only celebrity who has been stranded in Dubai. Other celebrities like Nargis Fakhri, Esha Gupta, Ajith Kumar, Sonal Chauhan and Erica Fernandes are also left stranded.</p><p>While speaking to Hindustan Times, Fernandes said, “The sounds of interceptions are real, and they’re jarring. People around me, friends and family, have been watching this unfold with their own eyes, and that’s a difficult thing to process. There’s no sugar-coating it — it’s scary.”</p><p>Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan also requested assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of flights due to security reasons. However, she informed her fans that she is safe, while calling Dubai “the safest place in the world.”</p>