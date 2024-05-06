'Lauki' affair: Prime Video's 'Panchyaat' promotes new season with ads printed on bottle gourds

Prime Video's hit series Panchayat was renewed for a third season, and in an effort to promote it, the makers of the show went with an innovative approach that has piqued the interest of the internet.

A viral video on Instagram showcased bottle gourds in a vegetable market with the show's name and the release date of the 3rd season printed on it. The vegetables read, "PANCHAYAT", followed below by, "amazon prime | May 28".