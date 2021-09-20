Launch of 'Drushyam 2' first look poster delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The first look poster of actor Venkatesh's upcoming movie Drushyam 2 was to be unveiled today (September 20) but that did not happen. Suresh Productions, the banner behind the flick, posted on social media that the decision to postpone the launch was taken due to 'unforeseen circumstances' and indicated that the new date will be finalised in the coming days.

Drushyam 2 is a sequel to Drushyam and a remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2. It revolves around a caring father's attempts at protecting his family from their past.

The film has been directed by Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the original version, and marks his Tollywood debut. Seasoned actor Meena will reprise her role from the original version in Drushyam 2.

Venky, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the professional front. The actor recently garnered attention with his work in Narappa, a remake of the Tamil action-thriller Asuran. The movie revolved around the clash between those in power and the oppressed communities and emerged as a digital success. The cast included Priyamani, Nassar, and Rajiv Kanakala. It was directed by noted filmmaker Srikanth Addala and marked his second movie with Venkatesh. The two had previously teamed up for the well-received Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, which catered to the family audience.

Venkatesh is working on F 3, a sequel to the comedy-drama F 2. It revolves around the 'Fun and Frustration' experienced by the protagonists in their personal lives. It is backed by Dil Raju and may be funnier than the first part. The cast includes Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen. It remains seen whether F 3 lives up to the standards set by the prequel. There have been talks of him teaming up with young filmmaker K V Anudeep, who directed the blockbuster Jathi Ratnalu, for a movie but this is yet to be confirmed