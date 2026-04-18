'Lee Cronin's The Mummy' movie review: Ancient evil returns in gory avatar

<p>With director Lee Cronin of ‘Evil Dead Rise’ fame at the helm, ‘The Mummy’ takes a horrifying, gory turn. The latest movie revolves around the disappearance of young Katie, who is found eight years later, much to the delight of her parents, Charlie and Laurie. But the happy news, which washes away years of distress, is only the beginning of their trouble. With skin peeling off and curled-up nails, the very sight of Katie could make your flesh crawl. </p>.<p>Lee Cronin has also penned the supernatural horror film, setting up the first half with joyful frames of a happy family, which inadvertently breaks as the suspense builds over what happened to Katie. Though no one is out on an expedition or accidentally unleashing mysterious power, ‘The Mummy’, which also begins in Cairo, has a link to a sarcophagus and ancient evil. Jack Reynor plays journalist Charlie, who seeks to know how his daughter was found in the ancient coffin, while Laia Costa delivers an empathetic performance as the mother who insists that she can ‘fix’ her daughter. The suspenseful first half gives way to gore and body horror, which some may not be able to stomach. You can also find traces of ‘Exorcist’ and ‘Evil Dead’.</p>.'Cult' Film Review: A regressive, women-bashing dud.<p>Natalie Grace is convincing as the eerie Katie, who acidly tells her grandma that it is fun to be dead! Billie Roy, as Katie’s younger sister Maud, also deserves a mention for her innocent portrayal that soon shifts to sinister. May Calamawy and Verónica Falcón are other notable cast members.</p>.<p>Fans of the genre who would not look away from gore can step into the dark halls to watch ‘Lee Cronin’s The Mummy’.</p>