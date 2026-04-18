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'Lee Cronin's The Mummy' movie review: Ancient evil returns in gory avatar

With skin peeling off and curled-up nails, the very sight of Katie could make your flesh crawl.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:34 IST
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Lee Cronin's The Mummy English (Theatres)
3/5
Director:Lee Cronin
Cast:Jack Reynor Laia Costa Natalie Grace
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:34 IST
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