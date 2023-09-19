'Leo' makers postpone poster reveal as they mourn Vijay Antony's loss

The entire Tamil film industry is in deep state of shock ever since the news of untimely demise of music composer and actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera.
Aged 16, Meera allegedly by suicide at her residence here, said police.
As a mark of respect, makers of 'Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' decided to postpone their poster reveal.
The production house, Seven Screen Studio took to their social media account and said, "Deepest condolences to @vijayantony sir for the unbearable loss. Our prayers are with you & your family! We respect & believe it's appropriate to postpone today's #Leo poster reveal to tomorrow.." (sic).
Vijay's mother Shobha Chandrasekhar visited Vijay Antony's residence to lend support to the grieving family in the wake of the tragic loss.
Meera was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the early hours of Tuesday and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.
The victim was studying in Class 12 at a private school. A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation is on.
Several celebrities and well-wishers of Vijay Antony took to social media and offered their condolences and stood by him in this tough phase.