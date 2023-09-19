'Leo' makers postpone poster reveal as they mourn Vijay Antony's loss

The entire Tamil film industry is in deep state of shock ever since the news of untimely demise of music composer and actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera.

Aged 16, Meera allegedly by suicide at her residence here, said police.

As a mark of respect, makers of 'Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' decided to postpone their poster reveal.

The production house, Seven Screen Studio took to their social media account and said, "Deepest condolences to @vijayantony sir for the unbearable loss. Our prayers are with you & your family! We respect & believe it's appropriate to postpone today's #Leo poster reveal to tomorrow.." (sic).