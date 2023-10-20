'Leo' registers highest day-1 gross box office collection globally for an Indian film this year

The banner claimed that Leo is the first Indian film this year to achieve this milestone in terms of worldwide gross business.

The day-2 collection of the film is expected to be a little lesser than the day- 1, but it is expected to pick up significantly during the weekend.

Leo has been receiving positive reviews, while the performances of Sandy Master, Arjun Sarja and Sanjay Dutt have been receiving special attention from the audience. Vijay's performance as Leo spits fire on screen, while Anirudh Ravichander's BGM has once again proved to be the backbone.

The movie Leo marks the reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles.

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie also boasts casts like Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The movie released worldwide on October 19 in Tami, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.