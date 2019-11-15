Lessons from films

Leaders have influenced the way the world is shaped: some are worshipped and others are so cruel you shudder even to think of them. Both kinds have extraordinary confidence, exceptional oratorical skills and a talent to influence millions.

When we hear the name Adolf, we immediately remember the dictator and leader of the Nazi Party who was the reason for World War II and the horrendous Holocaust.

But there was one more Adolf. Nazi SS-Obersturmbannführer (“Senior Assault Unit Leader”), one of the major organisers of the Holocaust: Adolf Eichmann.

Hitler committed suicide, but did he at any point, express remorse for murdering millions of innocent European Jews?

We don’t know whether he ever realised his mistake.

So when Eichmann was captured by the Mossad (Israeli intelligence agency) in Argentina on May 11, 1960, and put on trial in Jerusalem, people thought he would apologise for the killings that had left a permanent void in history.

But no! He never apologised. He said he had just obeyed orders. He didn’t repent. On the contrary, he was proud of his actions. As they say, “Reality does not exist, it’s only one’s point of view.” The big difference between good and bad leaders is their ‘point of view’.

The Italian film ‘Life is Beautiful’ (1997) tells a story of a Jewish family captured by the Nazis and put in a Holocaust camp. Living in extreme distress, the father portrays a playful picture of what is happening to his young son to protect him from the wretched realities of war. The circumstances are difficult but they seem like a game to the son.

What one hears, sees, and experiences influences one’s thinking. But there are examples of people becoming bad despite having a good environment. And in the same way, there are people who emerge victorious despite their circumstances. So, one cannot blame one’s situations for becoming a good or a bad person.

The great director Vittorio De Sica made a film titled ‘The Children are Watching Us’ (1944). So true! Our children are watching us. We don’t want them to experience so much negativity. We want them to read books and watch movies, paintings, sculptures and enjoy nature. We want them to listen to great music and inspiring talks. If we want them to do these things, we need to first do them.

(The author is a film actor, director and singer)