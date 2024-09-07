Lessons from Pattabhi Rama Reddy’s ‘Devarakadu’

Interestingly, what may appear as a very modern idea for a film, was imagined by Pattabhi in 1992 when climate change was not spoken of. The inspiration was a newspaper article he had read, about a man who grew a forest. The Institute for Cultural Research and Action (ICRA) and Fedina-Vikasa came on board, representing the rights and needs of the Soliga and Jenu Kuruba communities. A N Yellappa Reddy, the chief conservator of forests, Karnataka, offered advice on the forest scenes. The Concerned for Working Children, an organisation that works with young rag-pickers, were the producers. So, in 1992, this feature film was made with the help of civil society organisations primarily involved with eco-justice, rural-urban migration and tribal rights. From today’s perspective of OTTs and over saturation of media, this seems like nothing short of a miracle.