Life has come to a full circle for Arjun Kapoor with ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is receiving huge appreciation for his blood-splattered look in the much-anticipated movie Singham Again.

Arjun’s villainous avatar was unveiled by the Singham makers on February 14 which showed him in a cold-blooded, outrageous avatar. Ever since the first look was released, AK fans and cinema lovers were heaping praise of his look making him one his most anticipated antagonists in showbiz to watch out for.

Arjun Kapoor owes this to his mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his ability to portray negative characters.

Talking about the same Arjun said, ﻿"I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade, Aurungzeb and after all these years, here I’m, playing a villain in Singham Again. While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play flawed characters then, now, I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out-and-out villain in his ambitious and much-loved Cop Universe film. Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way!"

“Both these people have been true mentors in my film career and I’m grateful that a hit-machine film-maker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again," added Ishaqzaade star.

He also said it is thrilling for him to play the villain in Rohit Shetty’s film as it gave him the chance to experiment as an actor too.

Arjun further added, “I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me.”

“As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I’m on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again,” Arjun concluded.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles.

The film, third instalment of the Singham franchise was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali 2024 but the makers preponed it for an Independence Day, August 15, 2024 release.