'Life must go on': A heavy-hearted Ajith Kumar returns to racetrack days after losing mother

<p>Kollywood actor and racing driver Ajith Kumar has resumed his professional commitments days after his mother Mohini Mani’s demise. The <em>Good Bad Ugly</em> star has officially returned to the cockpit and resumed practice for his upcoming race. AK joined his team in France for the third round of the 2026 Michelin 24H European Series.</p><p>As he suited up to rehearse with his team's high-performance GT3 machine at the iconic Circuit Paul Ricard, Ajith Kumar Racing took to social media and shared a heartfelt message with his fans and followers on social media. </p><p>Sharing a series of pictures of Ajith Kumar, they captioned, “Back at work with a heavy heart, but life must go on!”</p>.<p>This heartfelt message deeply touched his fans and well-wishers, prompting an immediate wave of comfort and support for the actor as he overcomes the recent loss of his mother.</p><p>Following the final rites for his mother, Ajith Kumar expressed his gratitude to the police department, government officials, media personnel and his colleagues in the film fraternity for their support during this difficult period.</p><p>As heartfelt visuals of celebrities paying their respects circulated widely online, the major talking point on social media was a personal visit from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C. Vijay, whose formal condolence message and appearance quickly went viral.</p>.'Our Heart and Soul': Ajith Kumar’s family pays tribute to mother, celebrates her journey as a partition survivor.<p>Ajith Kumar is having a busy slate as a racer and is taking part in multiple tournaments and has also made it to the podium finish. For AK racing, not an upscale hobby or a public relations stunt. This is a deep passion which he actively pursues with deep personal discipline. He has previously spoken about how the hyper-focus required inside a race car acts as a form of meditation, helping him navigate life’s fragility and personal hardships.</p>.<p>While the <em>Good Bad Ugly</em> star has yet to announce his next big-screen venture, his fans have plenty to look forward to. Gladiators, an upcoming documentary, gives a closer look at the actor-racer's journey and has generated massive buzz in the industry, with fans eagerly counting down the days to its release.</p>