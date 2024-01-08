Lily Gladstone Becomes First Indigenous Person to Win a Golden Globe for Best Actress

"I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent enough here, because in this business Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera. This is an historic one. It doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now, I'm holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film and my mother [in the film], Tantoo Cardinal.