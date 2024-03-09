Lily Gladstone for Best Actress? Oscars gamblers are betting big

Because the outcomes of sports games are unknown before the matches, allowing bets on them is considered less risky than bets on awards shows, whose results are decided in advance. PwC, an accounting firm formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, tabulates the votes for the Academy Awards. According to the Academy's website, only two partners of PwC know the results before they are announced during the Oscars ceremony. In general, employees that have access to confidential information are not supposed to use that information for personal gain, a PwC spokesperson said.

How much Americans bet on the Oscars is unknown because the major trade association for casinos, the American Gaming Association, doesn't collect data on Oscar betting, but it estimates that Americans spent $10.26 billion on legal online sportsbooks such as Draft Kings and BetMGM.

BetMGM, which facilitates legal Oscar betting in four US states, as well as Ontario and Puerto Rico, said that this year over half of Oscar bets have been placed on best picture. Nearly 70 per cent of these bets are on "Oppenheimer," which opened at +800 in June 2023 (meaning a $100 bet would net you $800 plus your investment). Oppenheimer, now a favorite, is trading at -3,000 (meaning you must bet $3,000 to win $100).

Richards watches every nominated movie before wagering. "I like to trust my gut," he said. "I want to use the math to support my gut feeling."

That's how he won $200 wagering on Moonlight, an underdog for best picture in 2016. Similarly, he bet on CODA, a best picture nominee in 2022, when the odds were 25-to-1. That year, he won nearly $10,000 overall. It's an entirely different approach from the way he and others bet on sports, where stats come first and gut feelings a distant second.

Oscar betting isn't a new phenomenon, said Brett Abarbanel, executive director of the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "There are betting sites and markets in Europe that have taken bets on the Academy Awards for decades," she said.

BetUS, an offshore sportsbook based in Costa Rica, has been offering Oscar betting for 20 years. "In the last two to three years, we've really seen it grow by leaps and bounds," said Tim Williams, BetUS' director of public relations. "During the course of the Academy Awards, we probably take bets from more than half the countries on Earth."

Many Americans use offshore books, which are in a legal gray area in the United States. Their legality varies from state to state. "Some consider both sides of the activity to be illegal, while others only treat the service provider to be the illegal actor," Abarbanel said. Williams says the increased popularity of Oscar betting is caused by the growth of legal betting markets in the United States, most of which don't allow Oscar betting because the results of the Oscars are decided in advance.

Betting on the arts is less a numbers game than sports betting: There are no stats like RBIs and TDs to pore over, no injury reports or previous games to set precedents, aside from precursor award shows like the Golden Globes. Williams said that odds are set through examining industry trends, critical acclaim and social media. After they're set, "the odds move based upon the way that customers are betting," Williams said. "Our goal as a sportsbook is to take roughly an equal share of bets on all of the options. And we do that by adjusting the odds." This year, Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer are a sure thing, Williams said.

But, according to Williams, Oscar betting is not lucrative for BetUS, and the company often loses money on the bets each year. "If we were in the retail business, I think they would call that a loss leader," Williams said.

The odds can quickly change. Chris Steckman, a legal consultant for a fashion company who lives in West Hollywood, California, and bets on the Oscars, pointed out that Fantasia Barrino of "The Color Purple" was a favorite for best actress in September on Bovada, an offshore sportsbook, but then Barrino wasn't nominated. The current favorite is Lily Gladstone.