‘Lincoln Rhyme’ series review: A predictable crime-drama

Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Russel Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brian Francis

Rating: 1.5/5

The eagerly-awaited Lincoln Rhyme, which was released in India a few days ago, is a dull and underwhelming crime-drama that fails to make an impact. The show revolves around what happens when a forensic expert teams up with a young cop to track down a serial killer known as ‘The Bone Collector’. The basic plot is pretty routine and offers nothing fresh. The impact is diluted even further by the lacklustre writing.

The series begins on a thrilling note but soon collapses like a house of cards as the screenplay lacks a sense of urgency and fails to build an aura around the characters. The bond between the ‘hero’ and his protégé cum ally lacks depth, which makes it difficult for fans to relate with the action.

The narrative might vaguely remind one of shows such as House and Sherlock Holmes, which suggests that Lincoln Rhyme could have been the next big thing had the presentation been up to the mark. Most of the subplots come across as mildly intriguing but do not work on the whole. The track involving the ‘family’ of the protagonist too feels a bit forced in the initial portions. The same, sadly, holds true for some of the more graphic/shocking moments. They lack the organic intensity needed to strike a chord

Coming to performances, Russell Hornsby puts his best foot forward and makes a decent impact. Arielle Kebbel is sincere but lacks the screen presence needed for the role.

Brian Francis delivers the goods in a few scenes, proving that he is accomplished performer. One might, however, get the feeling that Lincoln Rhyme is unable to do justice to his talent.

The supporting cast is above average but gets limited scope.

The editing is not up to the mark as quite a few scenes drag. Similarly, the background score comes across as generic and fails to up the ‘thrill factor’ of the show.

The other technical aspects are upto the mark.