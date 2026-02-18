<p>Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokesh-kanagaraj">Lokesh Kanagaraj </a>has just given fans exactly what they wanted: a selfie with<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allu-arjun"> Allu Arjun</a> to celebrate the #AA23 theme's massive success. The viral selfie, also shared by the makers, Mythri Movie Makers, came with an exciting production update, further elevating the film's craze among the audience. </p><p>Touted as one of the biggest Pan-Indian projects in Indian cinema right now, the movie is said to elevate the Indian cinema standards.</p><p>Sharing the selfie on Instagram, Mythiri Movie Makers wrote, “Icon Star @alluarjunonline & @lokesh.kanagaraj - the men who set social media on fire with the announcement video. 1 MILLION+ REELS for the #23Theme on Instagram. The First ever Theme OST to hit a Million Reels. STRIVE FOR GREATNESS Shoot begins in 2026 #AALoki #AA23 #LK7 (sic)."</p>.<p>Production for the Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration is expected to kick off after June 2026. Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently wrapping up his highly anticipated acting debut in the film <em>DC</em>, while Allu Arjun is focused on finishing his major commitments, including his project with Atlee, by mid-June.</p>.Gaming addiction: App developers, psychologist throw light on harmful task-based games.<p>In January, the makers of AA23 unveiled an announcement video, confirming that Allu Arjun's upcoming film, after Atlee's project, will be with celebrated Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is best known for his hits like <em>Coolie</em>, <em>Leo</em> and <em>Kaithi</em>.</p><p>Anirudh Ravichander has officially signed on as the music director, making it a more compelling creative team for this magnum opus. As anticipation builds for the soundtrack, the project also marks a comeback for Lokesh, following his subpar outing in <em>Coolie,</em> starring Rajinikanth.</p>