Looking at political biopics

The notion of the ‘darsanic gaze’ has been brought to bear by theorists on the Indian film hero. The object of the darsanic gaze is a superior, divine figure or a king who presents himself as a spectacle of dazzling splendour to his subjects. Unlike the hero of the democratic narrative, who is, by common understanding, ‘any individual subject’ with whom one might identify (as in the Hollywood film), Indian film heroes/heroines have sometimes had temples dedicated to them. This could naturally reflect upon how Indian actors will play political leaders, who have also been worshipped. If Attenborough’s Gandhi tried to acquaint us with the protagonist’s feelings as that of a leader as an ordinary person, not so the other Indian biopics that place the protagonist at a higher level, to be looked up to by ‘bhakts’ as political leaders often are. The appearance and the mannerisms of the subject are imitated faithfully but never is there an attempt to understand him or her as a person. Films like ‘Thackeray’ or ‘PM Narendra Modi’ even suggest that the leader is indistinguishable from his own professed ideals.