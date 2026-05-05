<p>Cardi B has turned heads with her striking Met Gala appearance.</p><p>Dressed in a dramatic sheer black floral lace gown with exaggerated, pillowy proportions and oversized sleeves, Cardi stayed true to her bold and unconventional style.</p><p>However, the look didn't sit well with many as fans started comparing her look to large intestines.</p><p>While some questioned the outfit choices of the rich, others backed Cardi and said that she 'ate' the look.</p>.<p><strong>What did fans say?</strong></p><p>A fan took to X to express their disappointment and wrote, "Cardi B at the Met Gala looking like a large intestine."</p><p>Another wrote, "Cardi B went to the Met gala as an intestine this is what the rich do with their money."</p>.New OTT releases: 'Citadel' Season 2, 'Dacoit', 'Lukkhe', 'Vaazha 2' & more to watch this week.<p>However, a few others came in support of the rapper and said she looked 'jaw-dropping'.</p><p>A fan wrote, "Cardi really ate this year's theme and dress code. Again, this is my top 4 favorite look of all time! And her body? INSANE."</p><p>Another wrote, "Cardi B arrives like no one else, turning heads with her jaw-dropping look on the #MetGala red carpet."</p><p>Some even jumped in and clarified that her gown was an inspiration and only those who understand art could decode the real meaning behind it.</p><p>"THIS IS FOR THOSE WHO UNDERSTAND ART! Cardi B is wearing Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala. The look draws reference from ‘The Doll’, by Hans Bellmer (1933), a work that explores the idea of a body assembled in parts, with distorted forms and outside the traditional standard," a fan clarified.</p>.<p><strong>Decoding Cardi B's outfit</strong></p><p>And as the fans had guessed, Cardi B wore a custom Marc Jacobs outfit featuring a sheer black lace ruffle gown with massive sleeves and a color-blocked bodysuit underneath. The outfit was indeed inspired by German artist Hans Bellmer's doll art for the "Fashion Is Art" theme. She paired the dramatic, polarizing look with pink platform boots.</p><p>Her unique outfit perfectly hugged her curves and body, screaming dramatic, bold and Cardi B.</p>