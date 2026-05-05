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'Looking like a large intestine': Fans liken Cardi B's Met Gala look to intestines; See pics

Fans liken Cardi B's Met Gala outfit to large intestine, question the choices of the rich.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:58 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

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Published 05 May 2026, 07:58 IST
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