'Lost Women of Alaska' docu-series review: Shining a light on Alaska's bleakness

<p>Rashmi Vasudeva</p>.<p>Shining a light on Alaska's bleakness</p>.<p>True crime documentaries have a grammar of their own: cold openings, grisly details delivered by a solemn narrator, and a steady build-up of suspense. ‘Lost Women of Alaska’, though, opens differently. The camera lingers on sweeping views of the region’s icy landscapes, winding roads and dense coniferous forests. All that eye-blinding beauty, however, conceals chilling occurrences — murders, disappearances and killers without remorse.</p>.Amazon Prime's 'Daldal' series review: Strong performances lift sluggish plot.<p>The three-part documentary, narrated by Octavia Spencer, reconstructs the ‘memory-card murders’ of two Native Alaskan women between 2018 and 2019. The series does not stop at merely tracing the crime and its perpetrator. Instead, it examines the invisibility of these Native women; women struggling to build lives for themselves on the edges of society and who often become easy prey to alcoholism, exploitation and prostitution.</p>.<p>By the time the killer’s face appears on screen, you have already heard his voice, for he has recorded himself while filming the slow and torturous deaths of his victims. So you inevitably form an image in your head. When he finally appears, the shock lies in how ‘cutesy’ he looks — the friendly, almost boyish face you would see in a toothpaste ad. The real horror lies in his cold insistence on his innocence, despite overwhelming evidence.</p>.<p>This is a difficult watch, but what elevates it is the painstaking effort by its makers to provide social context to the murders. These are not random acts of violence. Rather, the series argues that Alaska has become a landscape where Native women can disappear with frightening ease thanks to the state’s vast geography and years of institutional neglect.</p>