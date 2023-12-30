Love and justice rule SRK’s comeback

In Dunki, which is similar to Veer-Zaara, he does the same. Though he has lived at the border at some point in his life and faced the ‘enemy’, he is not consumed by hate. In a poignant scene in the courtroom, Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardy advocates for a world without borders. As an army person, he hopes for a world where his occupation would become irrelevant. He is positioned as someone who is guided by love and empathy, not as someone who possesses abundant physical strength. This is clear from the way his character is introduced in the film — as someone who returns to meet the friend who saved his life when he was shot during a conflict.