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'Love and Miss You Forever': Manish Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute to his late mother

Her funeral was held earlier on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai, with close friends and family members nearby.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 05:59 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 05:59 IST
Entertainment NewsfashionTrendingManish MalhotraFilmyzilla

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