<p>Ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra lost his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, on March 19 due to an age-old illness. Following her demise, several Bollywood celebrities thronged to Malhotra's residence to offer their condolences. Her funeral was held earlier on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai, with close friends and family members nearby.</p><p>After the funeral, Manith Malhotra took to Instagram and made an emotional post remembering his mother. He posted a picture of his mother and captioned it, "Love and Miss you Forever."</p><p>His post was flooded with several condolence messages from his fans, followers and celebrities. Malaika Arora, Zoya Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Upasana Kamineni, Riddhima Kapoor and others reacted with heart emojis.</p><p>Legendary actor Anupam Kher also expressed his condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."</p><p>"She was just amazing manish..," wrote Farah Khan in the comment section.</p><p>"You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish," wrote Dia Mirza.</p><p>Several prominent personalities from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Ronit Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saiyami Kher, Sophie Choudry, David Dhawan and his son Rohit, Karan Tacker, and others, attended the funeral.</p><p>For Manish, his mom was his "person". Whether they were just catching up over a cup of chai or he was leaning on her for advice, she was the foundation of his world. He never missed a chance to tell people she was his biggest inspiration and the rock that kept him grounded. He had also shared how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema.</p>.<p>"My mother, my strength, inspiration and my companion, as I have always lived with her with only respect and love .. This morning, having tea with her, I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mother's Day," he wrote at the time.</p><p>Manish has often credited her for his success. He has often said that his mother played a significant role in shaping his career, encouraging his love for clothes and movies from a young age.</p>