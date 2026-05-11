'Love is always louder': Trisha shares first Instagram post after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trisha%20krishnan">Trisha Krishnan's</a> recent appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has created a buzz.</p><p>Vijay took the oath as the CM on the morning of May 10 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. While Vijay's family, industry friends and thousands of supporters were present at the event, it was Trisha's attendance that made headlines. </p><p>Now, Trisha has dropped her first Instagram post after the oath-taking ceremony.</p><p>Trisha, who is seen draped in a luxurious sea-blue silk saree with a bindi and malle poo (jasmine flowers) adorned hair, posted a carousel of images from the ceremony.</p><p>While Trisha, as usual, looks stunning in the images, it's the caption that is grabbing eyeballs.</p><p>"The love is always louder," she wrote in the caption.</p><p>The photo comes after rumours surrounding her bond and relationship with Vijay are rife on social media with many linking the caption to a potential nod to her bond with Vijay.</p>.Watch| Trisha gets emotional, holds back tears at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.<p>Trisha attended the oath-taking ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and the duo were seated in the VIP row along with Vijay's family.</p><p>A video from the ceremony also went viral in which Trisha is seen getting emotional and trying to hold back tears as Vijay delivers his inaugural speech at the swearing-in ceremony.</p><p>Before exiting the ceremony, Trisha was also seen hugging Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar.</p><p>While social media is full with chatter regarding Trisha-Vijay's bond, Trisha doesn't seem to pay heed to any of it.</p><p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha is set to appear alongside Suriya in the upcoming film <em>Karuppu</em>. The highly anticipated project, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled to release on May 14 in theatres.</p>