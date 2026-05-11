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'Love is always louder': Trisha shares first Instagram post after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Trisha, who is seen draped in a luxurious sea-blue silk saree, posted a carousel of images from the ceremony. But it is the caption that is grabbing eyeballs.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 07:58 IST
Entertainment NewsVijayTrendingTrishaJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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