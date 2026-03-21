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'Love Mocktail 3' movie review: Heartfelt ode to a father-daughter relationship

The third instalment focuses on Adi’s bond with his adopted daughter Ramya, renamed Nidhi.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 23:20 IST
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Love Mocktail 3
2026
4.5/5
Director:Darling Krishna
Cast:Darling Krishna, Samvrutha, Neyaara Deepak, Rekha Kudligi, Dilip Raj, B M Giriraj
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Published 20 March 2026, 23:20 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsDarling KrishnaMovie ReviewLove Mocktail

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