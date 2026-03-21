<p><em>Love Mocktail</em> (2020) followed Adi’s (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darling-krishna">Darling Krishna</a>) journey through the bittersweet phases of teenage infatuation and mature love. </p><p>The sequel (2022) explored his life after his wife Nidhi’s (Milana Nagaraj) demise. The third instalment focuses on Adi’s bond with his adopted daughter Ramya, renamed Nidhi.</p>.<p>The first movie brimmed with youthful freshness. The second was driven by intense romance. The third film shifts the emotional core to a deeply moving father-daughter relationship.</p>.<p>Heartfelt storytelling, evocative moments, relatable experiences, rich visuals and soothing music of the previous instalments continue in this one.</p>.Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 3' quickly fills up March 19 slot left open by 'Toxic'.<p>The film opens at a gathering hosted by Adi’s friend Viju. Adi’s friends notice his absence, prompting Viju to recount the circumstances that led to their estrangement. Adi’s life takes an unexpected turn after the adoption. Standing by him through this transition is Jagga (Dilip Raj), the household cook.</p>.<p>Nidhi, now in school, is often in trouble for her mischievous antics. The arrival of Rukmini, an elderly woman, disrupts the balance in their lives. How Adi confronts the emotional upheaval forms a key thread of the narrative.</p>.<p>The narrative gains momentum in the second half with a gripping courtroom drama that keeps the audience engaged. </p><p>There are some exaggerated depictions and forced subplots like references to Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, and eye donation. Darling Krishna delivers a mature performance and Samvrutha stands out with her natural presence. Neyaara Deepak makes a lasting impression. </p>.<p>The director skillfully balances all elements to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience. He retains the franchise’s signature and its slice-of-life sensibility. Nakul Abhyankar’s music blends with the story, much like Sri Crazy Minds’s cinematography. </p>