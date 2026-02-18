<p>Sunil Malhotra, the father of Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sidharth-malhotra">Sidharth Malhotra,</a> passed away on February 14 in Delhi after a prolonged battle with illness. He was surrounded by his family in his final moments. Following the cremation, Sidharth took to social media and penned a heartfelt post remembering him.</p><p>Describing his father as a man of great "honesty, integrity and culture," Sidharth penned a heartfelt tribute along with a series of photographs from his family album.</p><p>“He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall."</p>.<p>"Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you, Dad. (sic)"</p>.<p>Sidharth had previously hinted at these personal challenges during an interview with Lilly Singh, where he admitted to feeling a sense of guilt over his life in Mumbai. With his father’s health fading and his mother handling the care in Delhi, the actor spoke openly about the emotional toll of being physically distant.</p><p>His father's demise has left the actor deeply affected, as he was very close to him and shared an affectionate bond. Over the years, Sidharth has often spoken publicly about his admiration for him, describing his father as a constant source of inspiration and strength.</p>