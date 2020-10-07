Loved ones had reservations about my decision to become an actress, says Pavleen Gujral

Pavleen Gujral says that near and dear ones had reservations about her becoming an actress as they were not aware of the way in which the industry worked. She, however, makes it clear that she has had a 'comfortable journey' so far and not faced any major problems.

Speaking to DH, the Made In Heaven star also opens up about her latest movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and says that she agreed to be a part of it because of its good script.

(Edited excerpts from the interview)

What encouraged you to take up Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare?

The movie has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and I simply love her (artistic) sensibility. I had previously collaborated with her for Made In Heaven. The film also features stellar performers like Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. Moreover, the script was pretty good.

What is your take on the film releasing directly on Netflix?

I don't think that one should really worry about such things. If a movie reaches in theatres the reach is (usually) more. However, no one was really prepared for a situation like this (the Covid-19 pandemic).

What do you about feel about the web revolution?

Web content can be a lot more risque and we get to address several areas that are not touched upon in films. All in all, there is an enormity of opportunity in web.

How did you get interested in acting?

It was into theatre right from a young age and also did anchoring. I, however, fully realised my passion only when Angry Indian Goddesses did well. In a way, Being an actress was my destiny. It happened as I really wanted it to happen.

Was your family okay with your decision to be an actress?

My loved ones had reservations as no one from my family comes from a film background. We were never really aware of the way the industry works. However, I have had a very comfortable journey so far. All one needs to do here is to be dedicated to the profession.

How do you deal with failure?

I meditate a lot and that gives me clarity. I also believe in God and try to keep calm. All in all, it is all about letting it (the problem) pass.

What type of roles do you want to do in the coming days?

I want to do meaningful characters in the coming days. To give you a reference, I want to essay a character similar to the one played by Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime.